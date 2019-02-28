Horizon: Zero Dawn Tops 10 Million Units Sold Worldwide - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 647 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games announced the open-world action RPG, Horizon: Zero Dawn, has sold well over 10 million units worldwide. This figure is up from 7.6 million units sold in February 2018.
Horizon: Zero Dawn launched for PlayStation 4 on February 28, 2017.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
8 Comments
Another successful 10m copies sold on ps4.
Highly deserved. H:ZD is my favorite new ip from this gen.
Congrats, SIE and Guerrilla Games!! Adding HZD: Complete Edition to my playlist.
http://gamrconnect.vgchartz.com/thread.php?id=211284
Time to update the chartzm over 4.2M behind.
One of the best games of this gen, so well deserved.
I don't get the appeal of this game, i though it was pretty meh.
I still see it as a mere Breath of The Wild clone.
So they cloned a game despite releasing before it.?
- +1
Breath of The Wild was conceived long before Horizon Zero Dawn.
- -1