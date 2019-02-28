Horizon: Zero Dawn Tops 10 Million Units Sold Worldwide - Sales

Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games announced the open-world action RPG, Horizon: Zero Dawn, has sold well over 10 million units worldwide. This figure is up from 7.6 million units sold in February 2018.





Horizon: Zero Dawn launched for PlayStation 4 on February 28, 2017.

