Kingdom Hearts III Sold 102,054 Digital Units in Japan in 3 Days - Sales

/ 728 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Kingdom Hearts III sold 102,054 digitally in Japan in its first three days, according to the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sold 128,438 units and was the best-selling digital game in Japan in January.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Japan from December 31, 2018 to January 27, 2019:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch – released December 7) – 128,439 Kingdom Hearts III (PS4, Xbox One – released January 25) – 102,054 Together! The Battle Cats (Switch – released December 20) – 96,781 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4, Xbox One – released January 18) – 80,096 Resident Evil 2 (PS4, Xbox One – released January 25) – 55,277 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch – released January 11) – 45,955 PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PS4 – released December 7) – 36,853 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch – released April 28, 2017) – 31,660 Super Mario Party (Switch – released October 5) – 24,088 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch – released June 21) – 20,787

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles