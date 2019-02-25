Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Tops 500,000 Units Sold in Asia - News

Bandai Namco announced Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has sold over 500,000 units in Asia in its first month on sale.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Ace Combat 7 has sold 500,000 units within release month in Asia! We salute all the amazing pilots that have joined us on ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN!



Here's to more exciting dogfights in the skies! pic.twitter.com/hl8eTwl4b9 — BANDAI NAMCO S.E.A. (@BandaiNamcoSEA) February 25, 2019

