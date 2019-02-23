New PlayStation Releases This Week - Dead or Alive 6, NieR Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 1,106 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 24 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- 8-Bit Invaders!, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- The Arcslinger, PS VR — Digital
- Awesome Pea, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Blast Zone! Tournament, PS4 — Digital
- Crash Dummy, PS4 — Digital
- Creepy Road, PS4 — Digital
- Dead or Alive 6, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Death Coming, PS4 — Digital
- Deponia Doomsday, PS4 — Digital
- DiRT Rally 2.0, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Doom & Destiny, PS4 — Digital
- Fimbul, PS4 — Digital
- Honor and Duty: D-Day, PS VR — Digital
- The Lego Movie 2 Videogame, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- NieR Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Pic-a-Pix Classic, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- RemiLore, PS4 — Digital
- Stellaris, PS4 — Digital
- Summer Funland, PS VR — Digital
- ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove, PS4 — Digital
- Trials Rising, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Verti-Go Home!, PS VR — Digital
- The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition, PS4 — Digital
- Wartile, PS4 — Digital
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
1 Comments
Gonna pick up NieR Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition. I have the digital version, but I want this game to go into my collection, so I want the physical version as well.
Limited Edition here. I even posted photo here.
- +1
Just get a used copy. The extra content comprises two or three more missions. Not worth it IMO.
- 0
@Cerebralbore101 Well I don't buy used games. Otherwise I would probably do that. But I may wait for the price to go down a bit. The base game is around $25 now on Amazon, and the YoRHa edition starts at $39, so it'll probably reach a similar price soon.
- 0
Wow! I can get the Yorha edition for $28 then. A $3 difference for me. I think I'll get it then.
- +1
How are you getting it for $28 and where,m if I may ask?
- 0
Best Buy Gamer's Club Unlocked for 20% off. My membership won't expire until November. 8.5% cash back on all purchases for being an elite+ cardmember.
- +1