New PlayStation Releases This Week - Dead or Alive 6, NieR Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 24 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

8-Bit Invaders!, PS4 — Digital, Retail

PS4 — Digital, Retail The Arcslinger, PS VR — Digital

Awesome Pea, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Blast Zone! Tournament, PS4 — Digital

Crash Dummy, PS4 — Digital

Creepy Road, PS4 — Digital

Dead or Alive 6, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Death Coming, PS4 — Digital

Deponia Doomsday, PS4 — Digital

DiRT Rally 2.0, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Doom & Destiny, PS4 — Digital

Fimbul, PS4 — Digital

Honor and Duty: D-Day, PS VR — Digital

The Lego Movie 2 Videogame, PS4 — Digital, Retail

NieR Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Pic-a-Pix Classic, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

RemiLore, PS4 — Digital

Stellaris, PS4 — Digital

Summer Funland, PS VR — Digital

ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove, PS4 — Digital

Trials Rising, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Verti-Go Home!, PS VR — Digital

The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition, PS4 — Digital

Wartile, PS4 — Digital

