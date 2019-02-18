Far Cry New Dawn Debuts at Top of UK Charts, Sales Down 87% Compared to Far Cry 5 - Sales

/ 711 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Far Cry New Dawn has debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending February 16. Sales are down by 86.5 percent compared to Far Cry 5 and roughly one fourth of what Far Cry Primal sold.

Metro Exodus as debuted in second with sales that are 50 pecent higher than Metro Last Light and 57 percent higher than Metro 2033.

Crackdown 3 in its first week missed the top 10, debuting in 13th place. Sales are down a massive 89 percent when compared to 2010's Crackdown 2. However, some of this could due to a higher percentage of digital sales and the game being available on Xbox Game Pass.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

Far Cry New Dawn Metro Exodus Red Dead Redemption 2 Jump Force FIFA 19 Resident Evil 2 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Kingdom Hearts 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles