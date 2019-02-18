Far Cry New Dawn Debuts at Top of UK Charts, Sales Down 87% Compared to Far Cry 5 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 711 Views
Far Cry New Dawn has debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending February 16. Sales are down by 86.5 percent compared to Far Cry 5 and roughly one fourth of what Far Cry Primal sold.
Metro Exodus as debuted in second with sales that are 50 pecent higher than Metro Last Light and 57 percent higher than Metro 2033.
Crackdown 3 in its first week missed the top 10, debuting in 13th place. Sales are down a massive 89 percent when compared to 2010's Crackdown 2. However, some of this could due to a higher percentage of digital sales and the game being available on Xbox Game Pass.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Metro Exodus
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Jump Force
- FIFA 19
- Resident Evil 2
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
4 Comments
New Dawn is a game that pretty much nobody wanted. Out of all the options on the most recent official Far Cry setting survey, post apocalyptic was the one that most people thought would be boring, almost everybody I saw wanted the Jurassic Park style island or Blood Dragon 2 for the next Far Cry spinoff game. Then to make matters worse, they made it a direct follow up to Far Cry 5 story wise, a game which was pretty heavily criticized for it's story.
It also doesn't help that Ubisoft, once again using their copy+paste logic, have decided it was a good idea to copy what primal already copies, and simply copy FC5's map for New Dawn's.
People think their stuff is fresh and new, but they've only since doubled down on "let's paste towers everywhere" to "let's paste everything for every game and genre".
- 0
True, but even Primal sold much better. Physical sales are down by 75% compared to Primal, and though digital is bigger now, overall sales are likely down by at least 50% compared to Primal. Ubisoft just made alot of poor decisions with New Dawn. Hopefully for their next Far Cry spinoff they listen to what the fans want and give us either Blood Dragon 2 or the Jurassic Park style island from the survey.
- +1
At least New Dawn had a better ending than New Dawn.
- 0
There is one good thing about Far Cry New Dawn, but I can't say it here without spoiling. Anyone who wants to know what I mean, PM me.
Far Cry falls significantly, and still manages to do far better than Metro, Crackdown and Jump Force. So it's a bad day for everyone.
Crackdown 3 is down 90 percent compared to Crackdown 2 and ranked 13. And Metro is up 50 percent compared to Metro Last Light and ranked 2. And Far Cry is still on top.
9 years since the last game in the series and I dont think it was a massive franchise anyway. But as the article says, its on the Xbox Games Pass. Microsoft will look at how many are playing there and judge if its helping them keep their subscription numbers. If it is doing that, then its doing what it needs to do.
- 0