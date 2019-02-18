'Horrible, Childish 2D Sandbox Racing Game' Fromto Announced for Switch and Steam - News

Publisher Headup Games and developer Studio Erikson have announced "horrible, childish 2D sandbox racing game," Fromto.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Fromto is a horrible, childish 2D sandbox racing game with in game track building. All players race an unfinished track in turn. When everyone fails all players must ‘work together’ to modify the track before they try again. Think strategic, build sneaky routes and trick your opponents with nifty traps and obstacles. Experiment endlessly with tons of track parts and win in unthinkable ways. Play with up to four friends (online or offline) in this action packed living playground. After you ruined all your friendships you can dive into the single player speed run challenges.

Erikson grew up to become a contemporary artist fascinated with playing. His talent did not go unseen in the contemporary art world, his work can be found all across the globe. Over the course of the last few years, his work evolved from gigantic sculptures and paintings via animations to games.

Key Features:

Up to four players online and local multiplayer.

Single-player challenges.

Hot seat mode to play multiplayer with one controller or keyboard.

Super high replayability!

Online leader board for single player challenges.

Record & replay your gameplay.

Fun to watch!

Lots of different cars.

Very tuneable gameplay settings.

Full controller support.

Nifty secrets.

Many, many track parts.

Destructible terrain.

Unseen art style partially made by young children.

Unlock cars, obstacles and levels as you progress.

Amazing soundtrack.

