Kingdom Hearts III Tops the Australian Charts in Second Week - Sales

posted 1 day ago

Kingdom Hearts III has remained in first on the retail Australian charts in its second week, according to IGEA for the week ending February 10. Red Dead Redemption 2 climbs four spots to second, while Resident Evil 2 drops to third.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Kingdom Hearts III Red Dead Redemption 2 Resident Evil 2 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Monster Energy Supercross 2 FIFA 19 Just Dance 2019

Here are the top 10 best-selling digital titles for the week:

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Fary Cry 5 Grand Theft Auto V Assassin's Creed Odyssey Tom Clancy's The Division Titanfall II Dark Souls III Uno Borderlands 2 Monster Hunter World

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

