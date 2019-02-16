Kingdom Hearts III Remains At the Top of the New Zealand Charts - Sales

posted 1 day ago

Kingdom Hearts III has remained at the top of the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 10.

Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII are both up one spot to second and third, respectively. Resident Evil 2 has dropped six spots to eighth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Kingdom Hearts III Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Spyro Reignited Trilogy Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy NBA 2K19 Just Cause 4 Resident Evil 2 Battlefield V New Super Mario Bros. Deluxe

Here are the top 10 best-selling digital titles for the week:

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Far Cry V Grand Theft Auto V Assassin's Creed Odyssey Tom Clancy's The Division Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Uno Dark Souls III Cities Skylines Borderlands 2

