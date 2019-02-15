Bayonetta 2 Director Leaves Platinum Games - News

Bayonetta 2 director Yusuke Hashimoto announced via Twitter he has left developer Platinum Games. January 31, 2019 was his last day working there.

Hashimoto worked at the studio for 13 years and worked on titles such as Bayonetta, Bayonetta 2, and Star Fox Zero.



An announcement from me: pic.twitter.com/aXPUfJY6sp — 橋本祐介 Yusuke Hashimoto (@yusuke8shimoto) February 15, 2019

