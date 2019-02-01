NPD: 50% of Switch Owners in the US Have a PS4, 40% Own Xbox One - News

NPD analyst Mat Piscatella revealed that over 50 percent of Nintendo Switch owners in the US have a PlayStation 4, while over 40 percent have an Xbox One.

Cross-ownership of Switch and PS4/Xbox One in the US remains high. According to PlayerPulse from @EEDAR over 50% of US Switch owners also own a PS4, and over 40% of US Switch owners also own an Xbox One. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 31, 2019

Nintendo announced earlier it has shipped 32.27 million Switch units worlwide as of December 31, 2018.

