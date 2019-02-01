E3 2019 Gamer Badges Go on Sale February 12 - News

The Entertainment Software Association announced industry registration for E3 2019 open on February 6, while Gamer Badges will go on sale on February 12.

The first 1,000 badges will be available for $149, while after that they will be $249.

The wait is over! E3 industry registration opens February 6 and Gamer Badges go on sale February 12. Learn more at the #E32019 website, now live at https://t.co/upcqHeX3V7. pic.twitter.com/j6yiCEp4VY — E3 (@E3) January 31, 2019

E3 2019 runs from June 11 to 13 in Los Angeles.

