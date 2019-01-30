PlayStation Plus Cloud Storage Increasing to 100 GB - News

/ 228 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced PlayStation Plus members will be getting a ten-fold increase in cloud storage in early February from 10 GB to 100 GB. The cloud storage is a place for PlayStation 4 owners to keep their game saves and character profiles.

PlayStation Plus games for February were also announced earlier today.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles