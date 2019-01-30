Attack of the Earthlings Headed to PS4 and Xbox One on March 5 - News

/ 236 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Wales Interactive announced the tactical stealth game, Attack of the Earthlings, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 5. It is out now for Windows PC via Steam.

View the console announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Attack of the Earthlings combines turn-based combat and stealth in a dark comedic single player campaign, where you take control of the native alien race to defend your home world from the invading humans.

You control the Swarmers, a highly aggressive insectoid species, who must kill and consume humans in order to expand your army to repel the Galactoil Corporation from your homeworld. As you gain more biomass (the fleshy currency converted from eating humans), your grunts can be transformed into new more specialized units with different roles and unique abilities.

You must sneak, kill and consume your way up the seven levels of the Galactoil Drill thwarting the plans set in place by the game’s two main antagonists – PA Pecker and RM Dickinham.

The more earthlings killed, the more corpses can be consumed and transformed into new units with specialized roles and unique abilities. The flesh of their own workers is the key ingredient to developing a successful alien insurgency against Galactoil.

The game also features an original soundtrack by composer Mikolai Stroinski (Vanishing of Ethan Carter, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Blood & Wine).

Key Features:

Evolve Your Units – Convert human flesh into alien muscle. Consume corpses and use their biological material to transform your units into specialized roles with unique abilities!

– Convert human flesh into alien muscle. Consume corpses and use their biological material to transform your units into specialized roles with unique abilities! Plan Your Attack – Adapt your forces to the situation and your play style. Emerge from vents and lockers to take your prey by surprise, group attack to kill multiple enemies at once, or just gang up on someone bigger than you.

– Adapt your forces to the situation and your play style. Emerge from vents and lockers to take your prey by surprise, group attack to kill multiple enemies at once, or just gang up on someone bigger than you. Off-Beat Narrative – Fight against the corrupt and dysfunctional Galactoil corporation. Make your way up their galactic space-drill, consuming enemies, upgrading your forces and, at one point, attending a birthday party.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles