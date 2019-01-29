NetEase Games Acquires Minority Stake in Quantic Dream - News

NetEase Games announced it has acquired a minority stake in Quantic Dream.

Quantic Dream will remain independent under the direction of David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumière. The developer has worked on hits like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human.





"With a strong focus on in-house development, we are constantly looking for partners that complement us in the development and creation of the next generation games," said Ethan Wang, Vice President of NetEase. "Quantic Dream's excellence in interactive storytelling and the valuable expertise it has built over the past two decades is exactly what we have been looking for. We are pleased to partner with Quantic Dream and we hope to create incredible game experiences for players all around the globe."

Quantic Dream CEO and Creative Director David Cage added, "The landscape of the gaming industry will go through major evolutions in the coming years, with new hardware to come, new business models to explore and new ways of playing to invent. We want Quantic Dream to take a key role in this exciting future and having NetEase by our side as a strategic partner will allow us to expand our creative vision and develop the company to its fullest potential. NetEase understands what Quantic is about as they share our passion for high quality games and our ambitions for the studio."

Guillaume de FONDAUMIERE, Co-CEO of Quantic Dream continued, "We have been impressed by NetEase's vision, their commitment to quality and innovation and their impressive track-record and know-how in crafting and operating some of the most popular games on the planet. Partnering with NetEase will open new opportunities for our studio and strengthen our position as pioneers and innovators."

