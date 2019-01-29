Quantcast
New Games Teased Coming to Xbox Game Pass in February

by William D'Angelo

The official Twitter account for Xbox Game Pass posted an image that features a list of games coming to the service in February. 

Crackdown 3 is visible, however, five games, including one coming to the service on January 31, are blurred out. 

 

Crackdown 3 will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC on February 15. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass the same day.

