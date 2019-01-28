Doom Film Delayed to Fall 2019 to Spend More Time on CGI - News

Universal has delayed the release of the upcoming Doom film to fall 2019, according to Dread Central. However, the delay is for a good reason.

The studio has "very positive feelings" about the film and the extra time will be used to improve the visual effects. The studio wants to "use a broader VFX brush to really make Hell awesome."

