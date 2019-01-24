Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Debuts in 2nd on the Australian Charts - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has debuted in second on the retail Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 20. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe has remained at the top of the charts.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Red Dead Redemption 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Mario Party Just Cause 4 FIFA 19

Here are the top 10 best-selling digital titles for the week:

Just Cause 3 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Grand Theft Auto V Mortal Kombat XL Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown The Sims 4 Need for Speed: Payback EA Sports UFC 3 Far Cry 4 Uno

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

