Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Debuts At the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 202,379 units, according to Media Create for the week ending January 13.

Yakuza 4 (PS4) debuted in fourth with sales of 18,440 units. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition (PS4) debuted in 13th with sales of 7,474 units, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PS4) debuted in 14th with sales of 7,447 units.





The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 78,056 units. The PS4 sold 16,463 units, the 3DS sold 5,439 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 1,755 units and Xbox One sold 118 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 01/17/19) – 202,379 (New) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 88,840 (255,143) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 49,533 (2,726,273) [PS4] Yakuza 4 (Sega, 01/17/19) – 18,440 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 16,752 (971,945) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15,062 (2,085,952) [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 12,351 (1,472,298) [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix, 12/20/18) – 11,490 (210,493) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,107 (573,451) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 9,469 (2,903,350) [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix, 12/20/18) – 9,330 (206,392) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,731 (1,263,023) [PS4] Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition (Bandai Namco, 01/17/19) – 7,474 (New) [PS4] PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corporation, 01/17/19) – 7,447 (New) [PS4] Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 01/11/19) – 7,446 (48,955) [NSW] Go Vacation (Bandai Namco, 12/27/18) – 5,151 (47,862) [NSW] Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 01/11/19) – 4,598 (31,186) [PS4] Judgment (Sega, 12/13/18) – 4,527 (244,820) [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (SIE, 10/12/18) – 4,341 (524,140) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 3,720 (294,679)

