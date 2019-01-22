Quantcast
343 to Share 'Exciting News' on Halo: The Master Chief Collection at SXSW 2019 - VGChartz
343 to Share 'Exciting News' on Halo: The Master Chief Collection at SXSW 2019

343 to Share 'Exciting News' on Halo: The Master Chief Collection at SXSW 2019 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 447 Views

343 Industries teased in a Halo Waypoint post that it will share "some exciting MCC (Halo: The Master Chief Collection) news" at SXSW (South by Southwest) in Austin, Texas. The festival takes place from March 15 to 17.

The developer said the Halo Championship Series invitational will be "taking over the esports stage" at SXSW with over $100,000 in prizes. 


For those who are unable to attend the festival can watch live on Mixer and Twitch each day at 12pm CT.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

6 Comments

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (3 hours ago)

Please be Halo 3 Anniversary and a Reach port being added as DLC!!!

  • +4
SecondWar
SecondWar (2 hours ago)

Only thing (especially the former) that seems to make sense.

  • 0
Jigsawx1
Jigsawx1 (3 hours ago)

so there are really still oldschool halo esport events thats nice.

  • +2
gtotheunit91
gtotheunit91 (4 hours ago)

Coming to PC? :)

  • +2
method114
method114 (3 hours ago)

They finally fixed it.

  • 0
mekail2001
mekail2001 (3 hours ago)

I can actually see that happening

  • 0
Ka-pi96
Ka-pi96 (1 hour ago)

It's coming to PS4? That would be exciting!

  • 0
Chazore
Chazore (1 hour ago)

If it's not a PC announcement and also going to Windows/Steam store, then I'll be sorely disappointed. PC players have been asking for Halo on PC for years now.

  • 0
TheBird
TheBird (2 hours ago)

They scaled back hard on the prize pool size from last years million dollar tournament.

  • 0