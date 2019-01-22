343 to Share 'Exciting News' on Halo: The Master Chief Collection at SXSW 2019 - News

/ 447 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

343 Industries teased in a Halo Waypoint post that it will share "some exciting MCC (Halo: The Master Chief Collection) news" at SXSW (South by Southwest) in Austin, Texas. The festival takes place from March 15 to 17.

The developer said the Halo Championship Series invitational will be "taking over the esports stage" at SXSW with over $100,000 in prizes.





For those who are unable to attend the festival can watch live on Mixer and Twitch each day at 12pm CT.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles