Forza Horizon 4 Tops 7 Million Players - News

Microsoft and Playground Games announced Forza Horizon 4 has surpassed seven million players since it launched on October 2. The figure is not how well the game has sold as it is available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

What a start to 2019! One month after the launch of the Fortune Island expansion, weâ€™re celebrating the more than 7 million people who have played @WeArePlayground #ForzaHorizon4 since launch. Thank you, Forza fans! pic.twitter.com/ZDPkqpxp7N — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) January 18, 2019

Forza Horizon 4 is currently available on the Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

