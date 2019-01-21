Quantcast
Forza Horizon 4 Tops 7 Million Players - VGChartz
Forza Horizon 4 Tops 7 Million Players

Forza Horizon 4 Tops 7 Million Players - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 28 minutes ago

Microsoft and Playground Games announced Forza Horizon 4 has surpassed seven million players since it launched on October 2. The figure is not how well the game has sold as it is available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. 

Forza Horizon 4 is currently available on the Xbox One and Windows PC.

