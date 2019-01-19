New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Sold 60% of Its Shipment in Japan - News

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe topped the Japanese charts in its debut week. Dengeki is now reporting the game sold through 60 percent of its initial shipment in the land of the rising sun.

The game did sell more than the Wii U version did in its debut in 2012, which sold through 50 percent of its shipment at launch.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

Thanks GamingBolt.

