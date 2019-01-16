New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 166,303 units, according to Media Create for the week ending January 13.

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (PS4) debuted in third with sales of 41,510 units. The Nintendo Switch version debuted in fourth with sales of 26,588 units.





The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 78,056 units. The PS4 sold 18,301 units, the 3DS sold 5,704 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 1,711 units and Xbox One sold 50 units.

[NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 166,303 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 62,580 (2,676,740) [PS4] Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 01/11/19) – 41,510 (New) [NSW] Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 01/11/19) – 26,588 (New) [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix, 12/20/18) – 19,565 (199,003) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 19,054 (955,194) [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Square Enix, 12/20/18) – 17,931 (197,062) [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 15,353 (1,414,948) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 14,991 (2,070,890) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 12,590 (562,344) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 11,061 (2,893,881) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 8,636 (1,255,292) [NSW] Go Vacation (Bandai Namco, 12/27/18) – 7,576 (42,711) [PS4] Judgment (Sega, 12/13/18) – 6,837 (240,293) [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (SIE, 10/12/18) – 5,618 (519,799) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 4,682 (290,959) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 4,134 (1,935,809) [PS4] God Eater 3 (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 12/13/18) – 3,546 (204,056) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 3,082 (720,725) [NSW] Fitness Boxing (Imagineer, 12/20/18) – 3,024 (13,201)

