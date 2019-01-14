Just Cause 4 Sells an Estimated 378,056 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The action adventure game from publisher Square Enix and developer Avalanche Studios - Just Cause 4 - sold 378,056 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending December 8.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 253,575 units sold (67%), compared to 124,481 units sold on the Xbox One (33%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 160,031 units sold (42%), compared to 136,793 units sold in Europe (36%) and 16,525 units sold in Japan (4%) . Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 34,719 units in the UK, 32,322 units in Germany, and 20,274 units in France.

Here is how Just Cause 4' first week sales compare to other games in the franchise: Just Cause 3 - 856,705 Units Just Cause 2 - 395,919 Units Just Cause 4 - 378,056 Units

Just Cause 4 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on December 4.

