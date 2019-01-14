New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Debuts at the Top of the UK Charts - News

/ 641 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending January 12. Sales for the game are up 24.8 percent compared to the launch of the original game on the Wii U. However, the original game was a launch title for the Wii U.

FIFA 19 drops to second place as sales dropped 52 percent. Red Dead Redemption 2 is in third as sales decline 53 percent.

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition debuted in 11th with sales 28.6 percent higher than the original did in 2009.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe FIFA 19 Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Battlefield 5 Grand Theft Auto 5 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Forza Horizon 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles