Red Dead Redemption 2 Tops New Zealand Charts to Start 2019

Red Dead Redemption 2 has topped the retail New Zealand charts in the first week of 2019, according to IGEA for the week ending January 6.

Here are the top five best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Spyro Reignited Trilogy Fallout 76 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Here are the top five best-selling digital titles for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty: WWII Star Wars Battlefront II Just Cause 3

