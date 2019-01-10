SEGA Ages: Puyo Puyo and Gain Ground Launches in the West in February - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher SEGA announced Sega Ages: Puyo Puyo and Sega Ages: Gain Ground will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in North America and Europe in February.

Here is an overview of the two games:

Gain Ground will see the addition of an All-Member Mode that unlocks all 20 characters, along with an Easy Mode if things are a little too difficult or you simply want to enjoy the game casually.

Meanwhile, the Sega Ages release of Puyo Puyo will allow you to try your hand against other players outside your home with Online Play while testing your skills on the leaderboards with the new Ranking System! Note that Nintendo Switch Online is required for online play.

Other SEGA Ages games coming out in 2019 include Alex Kidd, Columns II, Puyo Puyo 2, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Space Harrier, Thunder Force AC and Virtua Racing.

