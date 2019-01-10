Catherine: Full Body Will Only Release on PS4 in the West - News

The official website for Catherine has revealed Catherine: Full Body will only release for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe. The game will also release for the PlayStation Vita in Japan.





Catherine: Full Body will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in 2019.

