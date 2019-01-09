NIS America on January 17 Will Announce New Game - News

NIS America will announce a new game on January 17. A panel will happen the next day at PAX South at 11am CST in the Falcon Theatre.

Check out the email sent to the press below:

Happy 2019! It feels awesome greeting you in the new year, dood! What’s even greater is that we have a new title announcement coming up January 17th, with a follow-up panel at PAX South on the 18th at 11 AM CST in Falcon Theatre!



Thanks GoNintendo.

