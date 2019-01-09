Psychological Horror Game Dollhouse Launches This Year - News

Publisher Soedesco and developer Creazn announced the film noir psychological horror game, Dollhouse, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in 2019.





Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to the twisted world of Dollhouse. Enter the mind of Marie, a detective suffering from amnesia. Lose yourself in an intense game of cat-and-mouse as you attempt to interpret the charred remains of your memories. You know only one thing for certain, your daughter Emily died that night. Will you unravel the truth?

Key Features:

Escape your pursuer as you decipher the eerie story of your past in single-player.

Customize and upgrade your character with 40-plus abilities and passives.

Scan the environment and see through the eyes of your pursuer.

Creep through procedurally generated maps, no restart is the same in any game mode.

Murder wisely in competitive online multiplayer where each player has a different target.

Deepen your fears with 14 playable characters in multiplayer, each with a unique story.

