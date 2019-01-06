Alien: Isolation Sequel Teased - News

The official Twitter account for the Alien franchise has teased a possible sequel to Alien: Isolation. The tweet features a teaser video that is about Amanda Ripley, the protagonist in Alien: Isolation.

20th Century Fox trademarked Alien: Blackout for use "computer game discs; software, namely game software" in November 2018. It is likely that is the name of the new game.

