Alien: Isolation Sequel Teased - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago
The official Twitter account for the Alien franchise has teased a possible sequel to Alien: Isolation. The tweet features a teaser video that is about Amanda Ripley, the protagonist in Alien: Isolation.
Daughter. Rebel. Hero. Her story deserves to be told...— Alien (@AlienAnthology) January 5, 2019
#Whois #AmandaRipley #ReadPlayWatch #Daughter #Rebel #Hero pic.twitter.com/NMwdK60oGU
20th Century Fox trademarked Alien: Blackout for use "computer game discs; software, namely game software" in November 2018. It is likely that is the name of the new game.
Ooo yes please. As an Alien fan, Isolation was enjoyable. ...I remember reading a thread on this website about getting it on with an Alien. Timely thread. -insert triangle-
Nice, the first one is the only cassette futurism game I can think of.