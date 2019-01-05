Dreams Public Beta Sign-Ups Now Open - News

/ 158 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Media Molecule announced sign-ups for the Dreams public beta are now open. If you live in the US you can register here and if you live in Europe you can register here.

Here is an overview of the public beta:

Calling all creators!

This is your chance to go hands-on with the innovative create tools in our Creator’s Beta of Dreams – the upcoming title from Media Molecule.

Design a game, puppet a character and voice it, make a painting, compose a song… anything is possible in the Dreamiverse.

Dreams is in development exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles