NPD Analyst: Switch to Outsell PS4 and Xbox One in the US in 2019 - News

/ 522 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

NPD analyst Mat Piscatella has predicted the Nintendo Switch will outsell the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2019 in the US. The growth in gaming will also not be like it was in 2018 as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are expected to decline in sales.

Piscatella said the Nintendo Switch will have more than a 35 percent marketshare in 2019. This will be driven by Pokémon and other key Nintendo franchise.





An interesting bit of information is that 86 percent of gaming content was sold digitally across platforms, including mobile for the 12 months ending September 30, 2018. That is expected to grow to 90 percent.

Check out all the predictions from Piscatella below:

2019 US Predictions - Spending on digital content to account for 90% of total content spendingÂ - According to NPD's GMD report, 86% of content was sold digitally across all platforms (incl mobile) by 12 months ending Q3 '18. Digital growth should force more share to shift. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 2, 2019

2019 US Predictions - In console hardware, Switch grows, leads marketÂ - I have Switch achieving more than 35 share of hardware unit sales in the US in 2019, with PokÃ©mon and continued strength of Nintendo's evergreen franchises driving the performance. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 2, 2019

2019 US Predictions - Subscription spending continues to rapidly growÂ - More services, more consumer choice, as well as deeper and broader offerings will allow subscription spending growth to accelerate throughout the year. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 2, 2019

2019 US Predictions - '18 success will lead to tough comps in console SWÂ - 2018 was a remarkable year of titles released from some of the most successful franchises and studios. Many months in 2019 will fail to have the breadth and depth of content offerings, leading to declines. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 2, 2019

2019 US Predictions - More focus on facilitating social hangouts in gamesÂ -Making it easy for friends to play together has been a success driver for some recent games. Titles that focus on making that experience great should return higher sales and engagement than if they did not — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 2, 2019

2019 US Predictions - More focus on facilitating social hangouts in gamesÂ -Making it easy for friends to play together has been a success driver for some recent games. Titles that focus on making that experience great should return higher sales and engagement than if they did not — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 2, 2019

2019 US Predictions - Streaming offerings outpace consumer adoptionÂ - There are huge incentives for companies to go streaming, and '19 will bring many announcements. But consumer adoption will come slowly. I expect a lot of noise in 2019, with little short-term consumer payoff. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 2, 2019

TL;DR - 2019 will be a year of significant change and transition in gaming, and we should not expect to see the kind of growth we've seen in 2018. Switch will pull ahead in Console as we move to predicted 2020 next gen for MS/Sony. Could be a bumpy year. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 2, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles