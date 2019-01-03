Quantcast
NPD Analyst: Switch to Outsell PS4 and Xbox One in the US in 2019 - VGChartz
NPD Analyst: Switch to Outsell PS4 and Xbox One in the US in 2019

NPD Analyst: Switch to Outsell PS4 and Xbox One in the US in 2019 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 522 Views

NPD analyst Mat Piscatella has predicted the Nintendo Switch will outsell the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2019 in the US. The growth in gaming will also not be like it was in 2018 as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are expected to decline in sales. 

Piscatella said the Nintendo Switch will have more than a 35 percent marketshare in 2019. This will be driven by Pokémon and other key Nintendo franchise. 


An interesting bit of information is that 86 percent of gaming content was sold digitally across platforms, including mobile for the 12 months ending September 30, 2018. That is expected to grow to 90 percent. 

Check out all the predictions from Piscatella below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

2 Comments

Random_Matt
Random_Matt (2 hours ago)

Bring on next gen, and wonder if the next pokemon will actually be any good.

  • 0
Megiddo
Megiddo (2 hours ago)

35 percent market share? C'mon, can't you at least predict above 40? How disappointing 35 percent would be.

  • -2