LEGO Lord of the Rings and LEGO The Hobbit Delisted From Digital Stores - News

/ 227 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

LEGO The Lord of the Rings and LEGO The Hobbit were recently free on the Humble Store and now both games have been removed from Steam, the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, and can no longer be purchased digitally.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War are still both available on the digital stores.

Thanks Reddit.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles