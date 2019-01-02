Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales – November 2018 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through November 2018 shows much of a lead the PlayStation 4 has on the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. However, the Switch did launch several years after the other two consoles. The PlayStation 4 has surpassed the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, while the Nintendo Switch surpassed the original Xbox and GameCube.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 88 million mark and the Nintendo Switch passed the 24 million mark and the Xbox One the 41 million mark. The PS4 has sold 88.90 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 41.80 million units, and the Switch 24.92 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 57 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 27 percent, and the Switch 16 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 88,898,864

Xbox One Total Sales: 41,797,263

Switch Total Sales: 24,917,910

During the month of November 2018, the PlayStation 4 outsold the Switch by 497,101 units for the month and the Xbox One by 1,622,650 units. The Switch outsold the Xbox One by 1,125,549 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the Switch and PlayStation 4 are up, while the Xbox One is down. The Nintendo Switch is up 1,607,306 units, the PlayStation 4 is up 143,755 units and the Xbox One is down 194,097 units

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 41 percent. The Switch accounted for 36 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 23 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 3,763,401

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 2,140,751

Switch Monthly Sales: 3,266,300

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

