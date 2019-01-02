Walmart Canada Media Editor: PS4 Tops 90 Million Units Sold, Switch Surpasses 25 Million Units - News

Walmart Canada’s senior gaming, tech, and media editor who goes by The Hunter on Twitter revealed lifetime sales of the PlayStation 4 has surpassed 90 million units sold lifetime, while the Nintendo Switch has sold over 25 million units.

The 25 million figure for the Nintendo Switch is just two million shy of doubling the sales of the Wii U, which sold 13.56 million units.

PlayStation 4 has surpassed 90 million units sold. Up next: 100 million! pic.twitter.com/RAQrcyTYLC — The Hunter ðŸŽ® (@NextGenPlayer) January 1, 2019

Nintendo Switch has surpassed 25 million units sold. Nearly double what Wii U sold. pic.twitter.com/HH3hddYDda — The Hunter ðŸŽ® (@NextGenPlayer) January 1, 2019

