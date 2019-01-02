Walmart Canada Media Editor: PS4 Tops 90 Million Units Sold, Switch Surpasses 25 Million Units

Quantcast
by William D'Angelo , posted 16 hours ago / 1,891 Views

Walmart Canada’s senior gaming, tech, and media editor who goes by The Hunter on Twitter revealed lifetime sales of the PlayStation 4 has surpassed 90 million units sold lifetime, while the Nintendo Switch has sold over 25 million units. 

The 25 million figure for the Nintendo Switch is just two million shy of doubling the sales of the Wii U, which sold 13.56 million units.

6 Comments

paulrage2
paulrage2 (12 hours ago)

Today PS4 numbers are probably in 92 or 93 million after the holidays.

tak13
tak13 (15 hours ago)

Hahaha Wtf trunks? Really? He essentially refers to vgc numbers, your own tracked sales numbers, isn't it obvious?

KingofTrolls
KingofTrolls (16 hours ago)

If this is true, what are the yearly sales for PS4/Switch? I will give a thumb up.

COKTOE
COKTOE (16 hours ago)

Eeenteresting. If you can't trust a guy named The Hunter, who can you trust? But where's the ever elusive total for the XBO?

KingofTrolls
KingofTrolls (15 hours ago)

Maybe he showed his mercy.

gemini_d@rk
gemini_d@rk (14 hours ago)

Congrats to sony and nintendo.

Evilms
Evilms (15 hours ago)

Normally before the end of the year the PS4 will be in front of the wii and the PS1

Bofferbrauer2
Bofferbrauer2 (3 hours ago)

You mean before the end of 2019 right?

