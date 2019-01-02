Best RPG of 2018 - Article

/ 1,092 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago



2018 proved to be another year where major releases borrowed heavily from classic RPG mechanics. Skill trees and leveling are now almost synonymous with popular games from sports to first person shooters. Fortunately, those looking for a traditional RPG were not forgotten in 2018, as our finalists for Best RPG prove.



Early in the year, Capcom moved the traditionally handheld Monster Hunter series to home consoles with great success with the launch of Monster Hunter: World; Level-5 then released Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, which continued the beautiful art-style and tone of the original; Square Enix also bought the latest in its storied franchise, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, to the West; Square Enix then gave the Nintendo Switch more attention in the form of a spiritual successor to the legendary Final Fantasy VI, with the release of Octopath Traveler; finally, Game Freak and Nintendo released the first pair of Pokemon games on Nintendo Switch - Pokemon: Lets Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!





The Shortlist:







Monster Hunter: World





Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom





Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age





Octopath Traveler





Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee!













The Winner:





Octopath Traveler

Square Enix was clearly tugging at our classic 16-bit RPG heartstrings with the release of Octopath Traveler. With traditional gameplay and story elements, eight unique playable characters, and nostalgia-laden graphics, Square Enix proved that sometimes going backwards is the best way forwards. In an era when RPG systems frequently appear in other genres, Octopath Traveler is a stubborn and convincing reminder that old-school RPGs still have a place in today's gaming world. For all these reasons and so many more, Octopath Traveler is our Best RPG of 2018.

More Articles