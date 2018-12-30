Persona 5 R Teased for PlayStation 4 - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 21 hours ago / 1,338 Views
After a fairly long month of rumours and speculation, Atlus have finally opened the teaser website for 'Persona 5 R' (P5R), which shows a short video (see below) and begins with a PlayStation Logo.
No further details were given although the website notes that the next information about the project will be revealed in March 2019.
4 Comments
What I'd really like is a direct sequel to the game, although I'm assuming it'll be a rerelease with extra content similar to P3P and Persona 4 Golden or something... either way if it's new content I'll be happy, lol.
Well, if this is an expanded version of Persona 5, like P4Golden, this will be great for new players, especially if it goes multiplat. But for those who have played the original P5, isn't it a bit soon? Golden came out many years after the original Persona 4 on the PS2...
Persona 3 FES (expanded version of Persona 3) released on PS2 a year after the first release on the same console. It'll have been nearly 3 years if this releases later in 2019 in Japan, which is a lot longer than FES at least!
There's only one thing it can be: Persona 5 Remastered for the PS5 :P
Persona 5 Racing =p
Hmm, I wonder what the R stands for? I'm hoping for anything other than "remaster."
Probably rebellion
