Persona 5 R Teased for PlayStation 4

Persona 5 R Teased for PlayStation 4 - News

by Adam Cartwright , posted 21 hours ago / 1,338 Views

After a fairly long month of rumours and speculation, Atlus have finally opened the teaser website for 'Persona 5 R' (P5R), which shows a short video (see below) and begins with a PlayStation Logo.

No further details were given although the website notes that the next information about the project will be revealed in March 2019.


4 Comments

Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (20 hours ago)

What I'd really like is a direct sequel to the game, although I'm assuming it'll be a rerelease with extra content similar to P3P and Persona 4 Golden or something... either way if it's new content I'll be happy, lol.

  • +3
Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (19 hours ago)

Well, if this is an expanded version of Persona 5, like P4Golden, this will be great for new players, especially if it goes multiplat. But for those who have played the original P5, isn't it a bit soon? Golden came out many years after the original Persona 4 on the PS2...

  • +2
Kresnik
Kresnik (19 hours ago)

Persona 3 FES (expanded version of Persona 3) released on PS2 a year after the first release on the same console. It'll have been nearly 3 years if this releases later in 2019 in Japan, which is a lot longer than FES at least!

  • +5
SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (11 hours ago)

There's only one thing it can be: Persona 5 Remastered for the PS5 :P

  • +1
Hiku
Hiku (3 hours ago)

Persona 5 Racing =p

  Hiku
Liquid_faction
Liquid_faction (11 hours ago)

Hmm, I wonder what the R stands for? I'm hoping for anything other than "remaster."

  • 0
RenCutypoison
RenCutypoison (11 hours ago)

Probably rebellion

  • 0