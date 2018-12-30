Persona 5 R Teased for PlayStation 4 - News

by, posted 21 hours ago

After a fairly long month of rumours and speculation, Atlus have finally opened the teaser website for 'Persona 5 R' (P5R), which shows a short video (see below) and begins with a PlayStation Logo.

No further details were given although the website notes that the next information about the project will be revealed in March 2019.

