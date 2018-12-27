Fallout 76 Sells an Estimated 1.06 Million Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 1,171 Views
The online action RPG from publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios - Fallout 76 - sold 1,061,884 units in two days at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 17.
Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 596,243 units sold (56%), compared to 335,472 units sold on the Xbox One (32%) and 130,169 units sold on Windows (12%).
- Fallout 4 - 4.29 Million Units
- Fallout: New Vegas - 1.45 Million Units
- Fallout 76 - 1.06 Million Units
- Fallout 3 - 0.98 Million Units
6 Comments
About 1.06 mil more than the game deserved...
It makes me sad that it still managed to surpass the first week sales of Fallout 3... :'(
At least longterm 76 sales won't top 3.
True, it should be the lowest selling Fallout game by a long shot.
Remember this doesn't include digital, so that figure could be a fair bit closer to New Vegas.
Good point, especially since online games tend to have a lot of digital sales.
That's about 1.5 million dissatisfied customers then ...
Do we have any estimate on digital sales by platform?
I'm sure sales dropped dramatically after the first week as well
COUNTRY ROADS TAKE ME HOME TO THE PLACE I BELONG!