Fallout 76 Sells an Estimated 1.06 Million Units First Week at Retail

The online action RPG from publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios - Fallout 76 - sold 1,061,884 units in two days at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 17.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 596,243 units sold (56%), compared to 335,472 units sold on the Xbox One (32%) and 130,169 units sold on Windows (12%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 477,006 units sold (45%), compared to 342,041 units sold in Europe (32%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 85,740 units in the UK, 64,011 units in Germany, and 49,220 units in France.

Here are how first week sales of Fallout 76 compare to other games in the franchise:

Fallout 4 - 4.29 Million Units Fallout: New Vegas - 1.45 Million Units Fallout 76 - 1.06 Million Units Fallout 3 - 0.98 Million Units

Fallout 76 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on November 14.

