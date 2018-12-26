Spyro Reignited Trilogy Sells an Estimated 1.04 Million Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The platformer from publisher Activision and developer Toys for Bobs - Spyro Reignited Trilogy - sold 1,041,825 units in two days at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 17.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 850,502 units sold (82%), compared to 191,323 units sold on the Xbox One (18%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 467,284 units sold (45%), compared to 385,086 units sold in the US (37%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 107,384 units in the UK, 78,427 units in Germany, and 65,243 units in France.





Spyro Reignited Trilogy released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide on November 13.

