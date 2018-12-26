Spyro Reignited Trilogy Sells an Estimated 1.04 Million Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 17 hours ago / 996 Views
The platformer from publisher Activision and developer Toys for Bobs - Spyro Reignited Trilogy - sold 1,041,825 units in two days at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 17.
Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 850,502 units sold (82%), compared to 191,323 units sold on the Xbox One (18%).
The numbers look good, but how much was spent to produce the game?
Well, I'm sure they have covered all their costs with this amount of sales. From week 2 and onwards they will go in the profit range.
and the engine/assets are there now, the fanbase can only expand from here and increase the audience for an (knowing activision) inevitable future title in the series. Pretty successful I reckon.
