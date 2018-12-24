Kingdom Hearts III PS4 File Size Revealed - News

The Japanese version of the Microsoft website lists the file size of the Xbox One digital version of Kingdom Hearts III at 35.76 GB. Box art for the PlayStation 4 version of the game now reveals that version will require 40 GB of HDD space. That is a little over 4 GB more than the Xbox One version.

Recently announced was the Kingdom Hearts III PlayStation 4 Pro that will release in North America and Europe alongside the game on January 29 for $399.99 USD (MSRP) / $499.99 CAD (MSRP).

Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan and Asia, and January 29 in North America and Europe.

