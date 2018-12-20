Resident Evil 2 1-Shot Demo Launches January 11 - News

A 30-minutes "one-shot" demo for Resident Evil 2 will be available starting January 11, 2019 and be removed from the Xbox Store on January 31. The demo has a timer and won't end when you die.

Here is an overview of the demo:

This specially tuned demo allows you to experience the newly reimagined Resident Evil 2, but be warned: whilst you can continue as many times as you like after dying, you'll only have 30 MINUTES to complete the demo. Take in the horror atmosphere at your own pace, or make a desperate dash to solve all the puzzles Raccoon Police Department has to offer? The choice is yours!

Originally released in 1998, Resident Evil 2, one of the most iconic games of all time, returns completely reimagined for next-gen consoles. - Play individual campaigns for both Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield using an all new 3rd person view - Explore the zombie infested areas of Raccoon City, now stunningly re-built using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine. - New puzzles, storylines and areas Note: This demo is available until 1/31/2019. You must be signed in and have an active internet connection to play.

Resident Evil 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 25, 2019.

