Nintendo Switch Outsells Original Xbox

The Nintendo Switch has outsold the lifetime sales of the original Xbox, according to our estimates.

The Nintendo Switch sold 792,344 units for the week ending December 1, 2018 to bring its lifetime sales to 24.92 million units. This compares to the original Xbox with sales of 24.65 million units.

Breaking down Switch sales by region, it sold 9.64 million units in North America, 6.73 million units in Europe, 5.83 million units in Japan, and 2.72 million units in the rest of the world. The Xbox sold 15.77 million units in North America, 7.17 million units in Europe, 0.53 million units in Japan, and 1.18 million units in the rest of the world.

The best-selling Switch game at retail is Super Mario Odyssey with 10.49 million units sold through November 10 and climbing, while Halo 2 was the best-selling Xbox game with 8.49 million units sold.

78.22 million Switch games have been sold at retail through November 10, while 271.46 million Xbox games were shipped during its lifetime. Digital sales weren't a factor on the original Xbox in the early 2000's, however, the digital market is now a large percentage of software sales.

Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling Switch games to date:

Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling Xbox games:

