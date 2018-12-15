New Nintendo Releases This Week - Firewatch, Sundered: Eldritch Edition - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 319 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 23 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
December 17
- Firewatch
- Hyperide: Vector Raid
December 18
- Donut County
- Sheltered
December 20
- Awe
- Battle Princess Madelyn
- Cake Laboratory
- Chronus Arc
- Funghi Explosion
- Guess the Character
- Horizon Shift '81
- Kingmaker: Rise to the Throne
- Leopoldo Manquiseil
- Nightshade
- REvertia
- The Keep
- Viviette
December 21
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Dynamite Fishing - World Games
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
December 22
- Kolora
- Mana Spark
- Wondershot
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
