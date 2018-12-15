New Nintendo Releases This Week - Firewatch, Sundered: Eldritch Edition - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 23 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

December 17

Firewatch

Hyperide: Vector Raid

December 18

Donut County

Sheltered

December 20

Awe

Battle Princess Madelyn

Cake Laboratory

Chronus Arc

Funghi Explosion

Guess the Character

Horizon Shift '81

Kingmaker: Rise to the Throne

Leopoldo Manquiseil

Nightshade

REvertia

The Keep

Viviette

December 21

Clouds & Sheep 2

Dynamite Fishing - World Games

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

December 22

Kolora

Mana Spark

Wondershot

