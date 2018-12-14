PlayStation 4 Outsells the PlayStation 3 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 57 minutes ago / 337 Views
The PlayStation 4 has outsold the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 3, according to our estimates.
The PlayStation 4 sold 1,624,646 units for the week ending November 24, 2018 to bring its lifetime sales to 88.05 million units. This compares to the PlayStation 3 with sales of 86.90 million units.
Breaking down PlayStation 4 sales by region, it has sold 35.56 million units in Europe, 27.18 million units in the US and 7.24 million units in Japan. The PlayStation 3 sold 34.55 million units in Europe, 26.99 million units in the US and 10.47 million units in Japan.
Breaking down sales in Europe even further, the PlayStation 4 has sold 5.90 million units in the UK, 6.13 million units in Germany and 4.86 million units in France. The PlayStation 3 sold 6.12 million units in the UK, 4.74 million units in Germany and 5.42 million units in France.
The best-selling PlayStation 4 game is Grand Theft Auto V with 18.80 million units sold to date and climbing. Grand Theft Auto V is also the best-selling PlayStation 3 game with sales of 20.31 million units.
Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling PlayStation 4 games as of November 3, 2018:
|Pos
|Game
|Year
|Genre
|Publisher
|North America
|Europe
|Japan
|Rest of World
|Global
|1.
|Grand Theft Auto V
|2014
|Action
|Rockstar Games
|5.85
|9.42
|0.60
|2.93
|18.80
|2.
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
|2015
|Shooter
|Activision
|6.14
|6.05
|0.41
|2.43
|15.03
|3.
|Call of Duty: WWII
|2017
|Shooter
|Activision
|4.61
|6.12
|0.40
|2.09
|13.21
|4.
|FIFA 18
|2017
|Sports
|EA Sports
|1.26
|8.62
|0.15
|1.72
|11.75
|5.
|FIFA 17
|2016
|Sports
|Electronic Arts
|1.25
|7.95
|0.12
|1.61
|10.94
|6.
|Uncharted (PS4)
|2016
|Action
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|4.41
|3.89
|0.21
|1.67
|10.17
|7.
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
|2016
|Shooter
|Activision
|3.05
|3.82
|0.19
|1.35
|8.41
|8.
|Fallout 4
|2015
|Role-Playing
|Bethesda Softworks
|2.84
|3.94
|0.27
|1.32
|8.38
|9.
|FIFA 16
|2015
|Sports
|EA Sports
|1.15
|5.77
|0.07
|1.23
|8.22
|10.
|Star Wars Battlefront (2015)
|2015
|Shooter
|Electronic Arts
|3.30
|3.19
|0.23
|1.30
|8.02
Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling PlayStation 3 games:
|Pos
|Game
|Year
|Genre
|Publisher
|North America
|Europe
|Japan
|Rest of World
|Global
|1.
|Grand Theft Auto V
|2013
|Action
|Rockstar Games
|6.37
|9.84
|0.99
|3.12
|20.31
|2.
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|2012
|Shooter
|Activision
|4.99
|5.88
|0.65
|2.28
|13.80
|3.
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|2011
|Shooter
|Activision
|5.54
|5.78
|0.49
|1.54
|13.35
|4.
|Call of Duty: Black Ops
|2010
|Shooter
|Activision
|6.01
|4.40
|0.48
|1.78
|12.67
|5.
|Gran Turismo 5
|2010
|Racing
|Sony Computer Entertainment
|2.96
|4.87
|0.81
|2.10
|10.75
|6.
|Call of Duty 6
|2009
|Shooter
|Activision
|4.99
|3.66
|0.38
|1.59
|10.61
|7.
|Grand Theft Auto IV
|2008
|Action
|Rockstar Games
|4.79
|3.72
|0.44
|1.62
|10.57
|8.
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 (Working Title)
|2013
|Shooter
|Activision
|4.11
|4.01
|0.39
|1.62
|10.13
|9.
|FIFA 13
|2012
|Sports
|EA Sports
|1.07
|5.13
|0.13
|1.68
|8.01
|10.
|Battlefield 3
|2011
|Shooter
|Electronic Arts
|2.86
|2.94
|0.35
|1.07
|7.21
Is Grand Theft Auto: V the best selling game on every platform?
Wow that was quick! It's only been 5 days since it outsold the 360 lol
Wii is next.
I wonder if PS4 can beat PS2's record for fastest home console to break 100 million. They have until July to do it. On a side note, PS4 should easily be passed both Wii and PS1 by this time next year.
More than possible. If the next perm price drop hits around March then yes.
4 Comments