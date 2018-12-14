PlayStation 4 Outsells the PlayStation 3 - Sales

/ 337 Views

by, posted 57 minutes ago

The PlayStation 4 has outsold the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 3, according to our estimates.

The PlayStation 4 sold 1,624,646 units for the week ending November 24, 2018 to bring its lifetime sales to 88.05 million units. This compares to the PlayStation 3 with sales of 86.90 million units.

Breaking down PlayStation 4 sales by region, it has sold 35.56 million units in Europe, 27.18 million units in the US and 7.24 million units in Japan. The PlayStation 3 sold 34.55 million units in Europe, 26.99 million units in the US and 10.47 million units in Japan.

Breaking down sales in Europe even further, the PlayStation 4 has sold 5.90 million units in the UK, 6.13 million units in Germany and 4.86 million units in France. The PlayStation 3 sold 6.12 million units in the UK, 4.74 million units in Germany and 5.42 million units in France.

The best-selling PlayStation 4 game is Grand Theft Auto V with 18.80 million units sold to date and climbing. Grand Theft Auto V is also the best-selling PlayStation 3 game with sales of 20.31 million units.

Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling PlayStation 4 games as of November 3, 2018:

Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling PlayStation 3 games:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles