Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! Headed to PS4 Next Week in North America, Switch in 2019 - News

/ 237 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Vertigo Gaming announced Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America on December 18 for $12.99. It will launch in Europe "as soon as possible." The Nintendo Switch version will launch sometime in 2019. The game is available now for Windows PC.

View the PS4 launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! is the colossal sequel to the surprise best-selling original, and is one of the few games that gives players complete control over how they choose to build their restaurant.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles