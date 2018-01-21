Minecraft Had 74 Million Active Players in December, Sales Surpass 144 Million Units - News

Minecraft has set a new record with more than 74 million active users in December 2017, according to the new head of Minecraft at Microsoft Helen Chiang.

The game has also sold more than 144 million units combined worldwide.

"We just recently set a new record in December for monthly active users, so now we're at 74 million monthly active users — and that's really a testament to people coming back to the game, whether it's through the game updates or bringing in new players from across the world," Chiang told PopSugar. "That's really our goal, to keep building the community that we have."

