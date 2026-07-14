Compulsion Games is Looking to 'Collaborate With Studios Across the Games Industry' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 822 Views
Compulsion Games, the former Xbox first-party studio that has gone independent, in a post on LinkedIn said they are looking to "collaborate with studios" and looking to "support the development of memorable experiences."
"With Compulsion Games returning to its roots as an independent developer, we are expanding opportunities to collaborate with studios across the games and entertainment industry," reads the message from Compulsion Games.
"We invite partners to leverage the talent and creativity of the award-winning team behind South of Midnight, a game that was honoured with a BAFTA Award, a Peabody Award, seven Canadian Game Awards, and recognized on multiple 'Best Games of 2025' lists.
"With deep experience in creating acclaimed original IP, we bring our artistry, technical expertise and collaborative approach to every project.
"We are excited to support the development of memorable experiences that engage and entertain players around the world."
Compulsion Games was acquired by Xbox in 2018 and was divested earlier this month. The studio has retained the rights to its IPs - South of Midnight, We Happy Few, and Contrast.
The studio after going independent thanked Xbox.
"We're grateful for the years we spent with XBOX, for the support they provided our team, and for the opportunity to bring these games to players around the world," the studio said at the time. "As an independent studio, we're excited to continue building the distinctive games that define Compulsion while taking the next steps in our journey."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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"Compulsion Games is Looking to Collaborate With Studios Across the Games Industry"
Bruh, yall had over 30 studios and dozens of unused IP you could have "collaborated with"...
Too little too late lol
Where is down vote button when we need it lol
The studio was given funding to create their own IP which is great. That didn't succeed so now they're looking to collaborate and or support another studio. I'm not sure where this bitter energy is coming from
They actually are, a lot of support studios haven't released an original title as solid as South of Midnight.
We've seen what's happened with the likes of Bluepoint & even the developer of Metroid Dread went on to flop with their own title.
I don't think you guys recognise what talent is actually sought after in a support studio. It's not a pre-requisite they have original smash hits, if they did they wouldn't be a support studio.
aka we have no faith in ourselves or money enough to risk.... please hire us, to work for you, on your project.
We'll do remote work, and help as "consultants".... suuure mate. Track record really isn't impressive enough for this imo.
South of Midnight had incredible potential but unfortunately it turned into a Sweet Baby Inc. project, and that was the "kiss of death", the studio's fate doesn't surprise me in the slightest.