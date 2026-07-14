Compulsion Games is Looking to 'Collaborate With Studios Across the Games Industry' - News

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Compulsion Games, the former Xbox first-party studio that has gone independent, in a post on LinkedIn said they are looking to "collaborate with studios" and looking to "support the development of memorable experiences."

"With Compulsion Games returning to its roots as an independent developer, we are expanding opportunities to collaborate with studios across the games and entertainment industry," reads the message from Compulsion Games.

"We invite partners to leverage the talent and creativity of the award-winning team behind South of Midnight, a game that was honoured with a BAFTA Award, a Peabody Award, seven Canadian Game Awards, and recognized on multiple 'Best Games of 2025' lists.

"With deep experience in creating acclaimed original IP, we bring our artistry, technical expertise and collaborative approach to every project.

"We are excited to support the development of memorable experiences that engage and entertain players around the world."

Compulsion Games was acquired by Xbox in 2018 and was divested earlier this month. The studio has retained the rights to its IPs - South of Midnight, We Happy Few, and Contrast.

The studio after going independent thanked Xbox.

"We're grateful for the years we spent with XBOX, for the support they provided our team, and for the opportunity to bring these games to players around the world," the studio said at the time. "As an independent studio, we're excited to continue building the distinctive games that define Compulsion while taking the next steps in our journey."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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