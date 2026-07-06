Developers Will Still be Able to Print New PS5 Discs, But Only for Older Games - News

/ 561 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony last week announced it is ending physical game disc production for all new games released on PlayStation consoles starting January 2028.

It has since been clarified that publishers and developers will still be able to place orders for more discs after this date as long as it is for older titles that have previously had a disc release.

Sony in a partner message, seen by Game File, stated publishers and developer "will still be able to place re-orders for existing PlayStation disc games." They did announce the ordering process for discs will change in some TBA ways.

The company also told partners it will "provide publishers with the opportunity to release new games at retail using digital codes." More details will be provided in the future.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles