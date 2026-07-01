Microsoft Reportedly Plans to Lay Off Under 2.5% of Total Workforce - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 828 Views
Following reports of major layoffs and potential studio closures at Microsoft's Xbox division, people familiar with Microsoft's plans have told Business Insider job cuts are expected to be announced soon and will hit across Microsoft.
Thousands of employees are expected to be laid off across the company with cuts expected at sales and consulting, as well as the previously mentioned Xbox division.
The overall number laid off will be smaller than the previous couple of years with less than 2.5 percent of the company's total workforce of 220,000 employees. That would put the total number laid off at below 5,500 across the company.
The sources are expecting Microsoft to announce the layoffs next week, however, the exact timing might change. Some of those laid off will be offered new roles immediately.
Microsoft laid off around 15,000 employees in 2025 with 6,000 let go in May and another 9,000 in July.
Bloomberg's Jason Schreier previously reported Ninja Theory, Double Fine, and Compulsion Games were all facing potential closure and were in talks with Microsoft to go independent. GameBeat's Dean Takahashi this week reported State of Decay 3 developer Undead Labs is in the mix of possibly being shut down. The Verge is also reporting Arkane might be facing closure as well.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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Microsoft employee headcount:
2016: 114,000
2018: 131,000
2020: 163,000
2022: 221,000 (doubled in 6 years, and they were already huge)
there are a serious excess of employees working at microsoft right now, they could fire 60,000 people and still be at 2020 levels
Market Worth more means jack when it comes to anything anyone invests in because of Elon. Tesla is like the 11th best selling car manufacturers but the company's value is more than that of all other car companies combined. They don't need that many employees when they aren't making anything.
At least MS has obvious products... sure there is a lot of investment inflation there too mind you.
There are 10 developers working on Bazzite. 165 more working on the more general Linux underpinnings and shared with other projects.
There are almost 100,000 developers at Microsoft working on Windows Core, Azure, Xbox and everything else.
Windows 95 was written by a core software engineering team of 200 developers. It's hard to understand what the other 99,000 people do at Microsoft today, because they are definitely not improving Windows.
Same thing with Mac OS btw which never fixes long running problems and barely improves at all.
Microsoft is in big trouble. The rest of the Nasdaq is doing great. Microsoft stock last week nearly dropped to $350 versus their previous high of $555. Almost a 37 percent drop this year while other stocks are hitting record highs. So much for my pension...
That's why they need to take action. The company is in big trouble. Their AI efforts are tied to Sam Altman and OpenAI yet the best AI products are Claude, Google, and Grok. Microsoft's holdings in OpenAI are worth $135 billion dollars. Crazy. Yet the company itself might be worth nothing. If OpenAI fails, you can't imagine the carnage across Microsoft that would result. Any employee that is not productive should be gone, and that would be half of Xbox for sure.
If NVidia supported Bazzite why would people use Windows? Free software should not be competing against your $100 billion dollar piece of software, and yet it does. Microsoft's strengths have always been their relationships with Intel and NVidia and other companies like Dell and IBM / Lenovo that push them to the top. I'd stop using Windows 11 and use Bazzite if NVidia would release native drivers for it. That's weakness.
Xbox is completely dead with countless games barely attracting 1000 players. Political and poor quality developers.
Personally I think they need to fire the CEO and fire most of the softies that are working there, they have no idea how serious the situation is, and I don't think they care. They'll take their paychecks and run Microsoft in to the ground without holding themselves responsible.