Microsoft Reportedly Plans to Lay Off Under 2.5% of Total Workforce - News

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Following reports of major layoffs and potential studio closures at Microsoft's Xbox division, people familiar with Microsoft's plans have told Business Insider job cuts are expected to be announced soon and will hit across Microsoft.

Thousands of employees are expected to be laid off across the company with cuts expected at sales and consulting, as well as the previously mentioned Xbox division.

The overall number laid off will be smaller than the previous couple of years with less than 2.5 percent of the company's total workforce of 220,000 employees. That would put the total number laid off at below 5,500 across the company.

The sources are expecting Microsoft to announce the layoffs next week, however, the exact timing might change. Some of those laid off will be offered new roles immediately.

Microsoft laid off around 15,000 employees in 2025 with 6,000 let go in May and another 9,000 in July.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier previously reported Ninja Theory, Double Fine, and Compulsion Games were all facing potential closure and were in talks with Microsoft to go independent. GameBeat's Dean Takahashi this week reported State of Decay 3 developer Undead Labs is in the mix of possibly being shut down. The Verge is also reporting Arkane might be facing closure as well.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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