Hideo Kojima's Xbox Game OD is Reportedly Safe - News

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Hideo Kojima's Xbox backed horror game, OD, is reportedly safe, according to a source familiar with Microsoft's plans that spoke with IGN.

This follows reports of Xbox doing major layoffs and ending deals with other third-party developers. It was revealed earlier that Xbox ended a deal with IO Interactive on Project Fantasy that it was funding and was set to publish. IO Interactive plans to continue to develop the game.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier previously reported Ninja Theory, Double Fine, and Compulsion Games were all facing potential closure and were in talks with Microsoft to go independent.

GameBeat's Dean Takahashi this week reported State of Decay 3 developer Undead Labs is in the mix of possibly being shut down. Another report claims Microsoft might be looking to cancel Marvel's Blade and shut down developer Arkane.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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